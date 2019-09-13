Waitr President Joseph Stough has resigned from the Lake Charles-based food delivery company just a month after founder Chris Meaux stepped down as CEO and was named chairman.
Stough had worked as president and chief operating officer since early 2017 until mid-June this year. At that time, Adam Price, now CEO of Waitr replacing Meaux, was promoted to chief operating officer with Stough retaining the title of president until this week.
Stough will continue to be paid his base salary until March 2020, records show. His base salary in 2018 was $215,268, but his total executive compensation was $640,702, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
For the past few months, Waitr had a CEO, president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer in the executive suite. Now it only has a CEO and chief financial officer with changes affecting Meaux and Stough.
Waitr did not immediately respond to request for comment.
The company was founded in 2013 and went public in November 2018.
The market capitalization of Waitr is about $138 million and its stock is trading around $1.80 per share, as of morning on Sept. 13, which is down from a $13 per share 52-week peak. About six months ago, Waitr's market cap was $910 million.