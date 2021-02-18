LSU Innovation Park stood up a small business center for technology-centric companies in collaboration with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center using some federal funding issued through the pandemic CARES Act.

The new satellite office, known as LSBDC at LSU, will be at the LSU Innovation Park campus, located near Gardere Lane and Burbank Drive south of the main university campus.

There will be three professional business consultants available for tech-centric small business owners and entrepreneurs looking for technical assistance for free. The organization can help businesses navigate resources such as access to capital or small business loans or grants through the U.S. Small Business Administration. The organization helps entrepreneurs become certified small businesses for potential government contracting opportunities as well.

The goal is to promote small business recovery for companies impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our collaboration with the LSBDC will help catalyze that revitalization,” said David Winwood, interim executive director of the LSU Innovation Park.