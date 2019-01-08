H&E Equipment Services Inc. in Baton Rouge is acquiring We-Rent-It, a nonresidential construction equipment rental company with six branches in central Texas, for $100 million.
"The addition of WRI’s six branches will significantly expand our presence in the vibrant central Texas markets of Austin, Bryan/College Station and San Antonio metro areas," said Brad Barber, H&E’s chief executive officer and president.
As of Nov. 30, WRI generated revenue totaling $35.6 million for the previous 12 months, with a fleet size valued at $75.9 million, based on original equipment cost. WRI is a well-run and respected rental operator with longstanding customer relationships and we look forward to their employees joining the H&E family.”
The transaction is expected to close this quarter, subject to regulatory approvals, and falls in line with H&E's small-company acquisition strategy. The transaction mirrors two deals in 2018 in which H&E purchased Rental Inc., a nonresidential construction equipment rental company with five branches in Alabama and Florida, for $68.6 million and a $122.4 million acquisition of CEC in metro Denver, with eight branches.
H&E has 89 full-service facilities throughout the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions.