Build Baton Rouge's board of commissioners approved a 2020 general fund budget Thursday that projects the parish’s redevelopment authority will end next year $49,000 in the hole, though officials are working on fixes for the shortfall.
The budget, which was easily approved, projects general fund revenue next year of $610,880, with spending at nearly $1.29 million. That's a shortfall of $672,097 that will be mostly filled by an estimated balance of $623,309 currently in the agency's general fund — leaving it nearly $49,000 in the hole at the end of next year.
Chris Tyson, executive director of Build Baton Rouge, said the agency is aggressively working with the city-parish and its partners to fix the shortfall. Tyson noted that last month the shortfall was projected to be around $189,000 next year, but the number went down after some employee benefit costs were estimated to be lower than expected and some payments coming into the organization were determined to be higher.
“We continue to mine this data,” he said. “I do expect these numbers to continue to go downward.” Tyson noted the city-parish continues to be supportive of the organization and its mission.
Build Baton Rouge hopes some of the programs it has launched generate more revenue in the upcoming year. Properties in its land bank could be sold to developers because of increased activity on Plank Road and around the Electric Depot on Government Street.
Rodney Braxton, president of the Build Baton Rouge board, said he is confident the shortfall will be resolved. “There are some other things we are working on,” he said. “There are so many things going on that we are on the cusp of being able to turn the corner and make some real progress.”
For the current 2019 budget, Build Baton Rouge is projecting $783,353 in revenue and expenditures of nearly $1.17 million. The shortfall will chew up $382,554 of a fund balance that was just over $1 million at the start of this year.
Build Baton Rouge went over its budget in 2019 because of several items, including some one-time items. The organization, which now has administrative duties over “pass through” Community Development Block Grant Funds received by East Baton Rouge Parish, hired several employees to handle the work. The organization now has 12 workers.
When Tyson took over nearly two years ago, there was only one other employee. Because of a miscalculation, the city-parish didn’t reimburse Build Baton Rouge for the new employees as much as the agency originally thought it would.
The agency spearheaded a nearly year-long effort to come up with a master plan to redevelop a 4.3-mile section of Plank Road. The organization, formerly known as the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority, spent $27,000 to hire a firm to develop a new name and vision statement.
Tyson said the organization is being “very conservative” in terms of projected revenue. The biggest source of income is a $525,000 contribution from the city-parish. The city-parish has given Build Baton Rouge $500,000 annually since 2018.
The payments have provided stability to Build Baton Rouge, which has largely been operating on unreliable and nonrecurring funding sources since it was formed in 2007.
The 2020 budget doesn’t project any additional hiring, although it calls for all the employees except Tyson to get a 3% raise.