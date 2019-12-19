The Build Baton Rouge Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved a 2020 general fund budget that projects the parish’s redevelopment authority will run out of money before the upcoming year ends. Chris Tyson, executive director of Build Baton Rouge, said the agency is aggressively working with the city-parish and its partners to fix the shortfall. Tyson noted that last month the shortfall was projected to be around

Redevelopment - Chris Tyson, EBR Redevelopment Authority