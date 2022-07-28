An 8,000-square-foot shopping center is going up at 6280 Siegen Lane, next to TJ Ribs. The center has space for two businesses. While no tenants have signed leases, a number of national groups, including Denny's, are interested in the space, said Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate. Hebert is marketing the property along with Judah Vedros. Patel Construction, of Lake Charles, is the contractor and Dr. Ashwin Sura, of Baton Rouge, is the developer.
