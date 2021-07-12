A new $1.1 million revolving loan program has been launched that aims to help Baton Rouge area small businesses most in need of support to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund, a partnership between the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, TruFund and the U.S. Economic Development Administration, provides up to $250,000 for businesses, specifically those with 50 employees or fewer and revenues of less than $3 million. The loans will have terms extending from 6 to 60 months, with interest rates between 0 and 10%. As businesses pay back their loans, that money will be used to issue new loans.
To apply, contact TruFund Business Development Officers Jay Gaudet at jgaudet@trufund.org or Juan Nathan at jnathan@trufund.org. Small businesses can also call the TruFund Louisiana office at (504) 293-5550 or visit trufund.org.