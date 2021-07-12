A new $1.1 million revolving loan program has been launched that aims to help Baton Rouge area small businesses most of need in support to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund, a partnership between the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, TruFund and the U.S. Economic Development Administration, provides up to $250,000 for businesses, specifically those with 50 employees or less and revenues of less than $3 million.