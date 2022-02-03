Troubled Muse said it will open a digital animation and visual effects studio in Shreveport that will create 53 permanent jobs.
Louisiana Economic Development said the jobs will have an average annual salary of $74,000, plus benefits. LED said the studio will create 40 indirect jobs in northwest Louisiana.
R. Andru Davies, chief executive officer of Troubled Muse, said the studio will create original digital content for TV and feature films, specializing in motion capture, visual effects and animation. The goal is to offer those services to individual productions, which will lead to movie and TV filming in the region.