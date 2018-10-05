Mattress Firm Inc., the nation's largest mattress retailer, is filing for bankruptcy protection and plans to close up to 700 stores around the country.
A list of closures was not provided. The company has six locations in Baton Rouge; three each in Lafayette and New Orleans; two each in Hammond and Covington; and one each in Gonzales, Denham Springs and Houma.
The Houston-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday in federal court in Delaware.
According to court documents, Mattress Firm has more than $1 billion in liabilities and more than 50,000 creditors. It owes its largest creditor, mattress maker Simmons Manufacturing Co., nearly $65 million.
In a statement, CEO and President Steve Stagner said the bankruptcy filing will allow the company to "strengthen our balance sheet" and close stores in certain markets with "too many locations in close proximity to each other."
The company has more than 3,000 stores in the U.S. and in recent years had been aggressively expanding as it purchased competitors.