LWCC has declared a $94 million dividend for 2020 that will be distributed to the nearly 20,000 Louisiana businesses that have policies with the private workers’ compensation insurance company.

All of the payments will be mailed on or before April 30. Kristin Wall, LWCC president and chief executive officer, said the dividend payments could be the most impactful yet, as businesses work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and a string of devastating hurricanes.

Over the past 18 years, LWCC has returned $1.03 billion in dividend payments to policyholders.

The dividends paid out to policyholders come from premiums collected that were not spent on claims and the earnings from LWCC’s investments. Because the policyholders are owners of the company, they share the financial rewards.