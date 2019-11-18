Contracts have been signed or are near being signed to sell at least two parts of Cortana Mall and speculation is the same unidentified buyer wants to acquire the properties.

A contract has been signed to sell the former Service Merchandise/Virginia College space. The commercial Realtor who has the listing for the former Macy’s store said he is working on a deal to put that store under contract.

“I don’t know for certain if it’s the same buyer, but I think it’s fair speculation,” said Ryan Pecot, an agent with Sterling Properties in Lafayette, who has the listing for the 238,000-square-foot space that was occupied by Macy’s until it closed in early 2016. Pecot said he would like to have the space under contract before the end of the year.

Pecot said the potential buyer for Macy’s is “pretty tight lipped.”

Lance Ginn, an agent with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, said he signed a contract last week to sell the 90,000-square-foot former Service Merchandise/Virginia College space to what he believes is an out-of-state limited liability company.

“I’m not sure what is going on with the other places in the mall; I don’t know if they are under contract,” said Ginn, who signed a nondisclosure agreement about the impending sale.

In September, Moonbeam Leasing & Management, the Las Vegas-based company that bought the internal portion of Cortana and the vacant Mervyn’s anchor store in 2013 for $6.15 million, largely shut down the mall at the intersection of Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard.

Macy's closed its Cortana location in early 2016. That was followed by the news in January 2017 that Sears would leave the mall and then an announcement in March 2017 that J.C. Penney would shut its store. Virginia College, a nonretail occupant of a former department store space, closed at the end of 2018. All those properties — plus a Dillard's clearance center still operating at the mall — are owned individually and separately from Moonbeam's properties and would have to be sold separately.

Moonbeam told the handful of remaining businesses in its interior portion of the mall they needed to vacate, banned mall walkers, locked most of the outside doors and put up barricades to keep people from entering the mall from the one entrance that was still open.

As of this fall, the only tenants left in the mall were a U.S. Post Office branch and the Dillard’s clearance center that only takes up one floor of the two-level space and does not connect directly into the shopping center.

There was speculation that Moonbeam’s efforts to get tenants out of the mall were signs the property was closing or a sale was pending. Moonbeam did not respond to emails or phone calls from The Advocate.

Veneeth Iyengar, the city-parish’s assistant chief administrative officer who handles economic development issues, said he was not aware of any effort to buy Cortana.

Cortana opened in August 1976 and was the place to shop in Baton Rouge until the Mall of Louisiana, which opened in 1997, eventually wrested away the title.

