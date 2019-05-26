BATON ROUGE AREA
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber presented its annual D. Jensen Holliday Award to David E. Roberts, chief executive officer of Excel, recognizing extraordinary leadership and exemplary service to the chamber and economic growth of the area; Community Champion Award to Donna M. Saurage, sole manager of CCC Holding LLC, and Alsie Dunbar, process quality manager of Noranda Alumina, for contributions to their company, leadership in the community and volunteerism; Project of the Year Award to Vega Americas Inc., which announced a $22.4 million investment to build an advanced manufacturing center in Geismar with 120 jobs; Business Excellence Award to AccuTemp Services for helping make the region a better place to do business, work and live; BRAC Ambassador of the Year Award to Danielle Gueho, sales manager of The Cook Hotel and Conference Center at LSU, for achievements in the Ambassador Program and service and support for BRAC's work; and 2018 Board Chairman Award to Ric Kearny.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
The Westbank Business and Industry Association has presented its 2019 Legacy Award to Stanton “Stan” Salathe, owner of Affordable Memorial and former owner of Salathe Oil and Gas. The lifetime achievement award recognizes his involvement in the community and the organization, where he is a past president, dedication to its mission and improvements of the Harvey Canal Corridor and neighboring communities, and leadership, integrity and professionalism.
Invest West Awards went to A-1 Appliance & Electronics, Garey Alimia; Daul Insurance, Jerry Daul; Fifth District Savings Bank, Brian North; Print-All, Dale Benoit; Retif Oil & Fuel, Kenneth Retif; Superior Honda, Clay Holcomb. The awards are based on contributions the company has made to improve the overall quality of life on the West Bank over the years, for growth of facilities and programs or services, and innovations made to benefit the West Bank community, region and beyond.
LAFAYETTE AREA
The Southwest Chapter of The ESOP Association presented Acadian Companies' service desk specialist Jennifer Vice with the chapter's 2019 Employee-Owner of the Year Award, named Acadian as its 2019 Company of the Year and presented the company a Communication Excellence Award for its corporate website and Acadian Central employee intranet.
Vice will represent the Southwest chapter at The ESOP Association’s national conference in Washington, D.C. The chapter provides educational opportunities and government relations resources in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Vice also has been named Acadian’s 2019 Employee-Owner of the Year, recognizing her efforts to save money by reusing equipment and reducing technological waste and for promoting the company's Employee Stock Ownership Plan and working with other companies in the chapter to gather ideas to implement at Acadian.
AROUND LOUISIANA
The Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame has inducted from the area the late A.J. Melancon Jr., who worked as an AgCenter county agent in St. Charles Parish for 25 years and retired in 1971 after devoting 36 years to extension work; Beverly B. Hains, of Acadia Parish, who started working with 4-H in 1971 and still volunteers as a record book judge; Burnell Lejeune, of Lafayette Parish, who began his career as a vocational agriculture teacher at Franklin High in 1976 and transferred to the Lafayette Parish School System, where he continues his dedication to agriculture and career preparation; Chris Martin, of East Baton Rouge Parish, who was an active 4-H member and a volunteer for more than 35 years, helped start the East Baton Rouge Parish shooting sports program and the bee program and has been on the 4-H Foundation Board for more than 15 years and currently serves as president; Claudette Broussard, of Vermilion Parish, who began her involvement in 1962 as a 4-H’er and has served as a volunteer since 1988; Emile Thibodeaux, of Vermilion Parish, who has provided continuous support to Vermilion Parish 4-H livestock and horticulture programs since 1983; the late Jamey Allemond, of St. Martin Parish, who was a dedicated and pivotal adult volunteer in St. Martin Parish, where he was a physical education coach for more than 16 years; and the late John S. Sullivan Jr., who served as a beef cattle specialist and livestock show manager with the LSU AgCenter from 1966 to 2001 and was credited with several innovative programs, such as the development of a 4-H beef cattle leader’s guide and the production and implementation of computer programs used in livestock shows statewide.