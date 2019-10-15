The number of homes sold in metro Baton Rouge in September was unchanged from a year ago, snapping a three-month streak of declining year-to-year activity.
There were 886 homes sold in the nine-parish region during September, according to figures released Tuesday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors' Multiple Listing Service. That was the same number of MLS sales in September 2018.
Sales gains in Ascension and Livingston parishes balanced out a drop in activity in East Baton Rouge.
There were 195 sales in Livingston during September, 25.8% more than the 155 MLS sales a year earlier. Ascension had a 4.1% gain in sales in September from 170 to 177.
East Baton Rouge, which accounts for the biggest share of MLS activity, had an 8.9% decrease in September. There were 420 sales across the parish during the month, compared to 461 in September 2018.
Home prices continued to go up. The median sale price for a house in metro Baton Rouge was $211,643 in September, up 1.3% from $208,918 in August 2018. That means half the houses in the market sold for below that price, half for above that price.
Local real estate experts have said home sales are being crimped because of rising housing prices, despite a drop in interest rates.
The number of days a home was on the market before it was sold went from 64 in September 2018 to 69 last month.
Pending sales, a sign of future activity, were up 12.6% in September to 842 from 748 a year earlier. New listings were up 8.6% to 1,146 from 1,055.
The number of homes for sale was up 2.7% to 4,517 from 4,398. That works out to a 5-month supply of houses, up from 4.9 a year before. Six months is considered a balanced market supply.
Through the first nine months of the year, the number of homes sold in the metro area was practically unchanged at 8,403 from 8,400. Year-to-date sales dropped 3% in East Baton Rouge to 3,940 from 4,044. Livingston had a 6.1% gain to 1,544 MLS sales from 1,389. Ascension had a 2.8% gain to 1,568 from 1,526.