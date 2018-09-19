The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded $200,000 to a state trade agency as part of a program that supports export growth among small companies.
The federal State Trade Expansion Program money will be matched with $66,667 in local funds. The Louisiana grant was part of more than $18 million in funding given to 47 international trade agencies.
Louisiana plans to use the STEP award to partially reimburse companies for the cost of going overseas to seek export business, said Gary Perilloux, an Louisiana Economic Development spokesman. Established companies who are trying to solicit export business will be able to get a 75 percent reimbursement of their eligible travel costs, while companies seeking to expand their export market will be able to get half of eligible travel costs reimbursed. Eligible expenses include coach class airfare, registration and exhibit booth fees for trade shows, lodging and meals. Participating businesses will be able to get a reimbursement of up to $6,060 per traveling employee.