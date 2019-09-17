The share of workers employed by companies that work to improve energy efficiency across Louisiana was up 6.3% to 22,152 total jobs in 2018 from 2017.
That's faster than the national average of 3.4% growth to 2.3 million jobs in the sector, according to a report from the E4TheFuture and Environmental Entrepreneurs, also known as E2.
Energy efficiency jobs span industry clusters such as construction, manufacturing and professional services, which aim to lower energy consumption. Most of the data stemmed from the U.S. Energy and Employment Report conducted by the National Association of State Energy Officials.
There are more than 2,700 companies in the Louisiana energy efficiency cluster, about 48% of which are small businesses with fewer than 5 employees. About 35% of companies had no more than 19 workers and the remaining 17% had fewer than 100 employees.
The report estimated that in Louisiana 10% of all construction jobs and 13% of energy sector jobs are tied to improving energy efficiency.
In the Baton Rouge metro area there were 4,134 jobs tied to energy efficiency such as installing Energy Star-rated appliances, LED lighting, HVAC and building materials. In the New Orleans metro area there were 7,438 jobs and in Lafayette 1,852 jobs in that sector.