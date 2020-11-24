Jeff Kleinpeter, the former head of Kleinpeter Farms Dairy, has teamed up with Mike Collins to buy WaterScape Pools, which builds pools and outdoor kitchens.
The price was not disclosed. Kleinpeter started Kleinpeter-Kennedy Pool Services in 2015, shortly after retiring from the dairy. His swimming pool maintenance company now serves more than 365 customers a week.
Collins used to work for WaterScape. He met Kleinpeter while working on construction projects together. “In terms of business success, Jeff is a great role model for me, but just as importantly, we share devotion to customer service. We are obsessive about quality and we don’t cut corners,” Collins said.
Justin Blanchard, who founded WaterScape in 2012, will remain with the business as a subcontractor.