Local economic experts expect the Baton Rouge area to recover by the end of 2021 a decade worth of job gains that were shed by the economy in a single month last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
From March to April, the region shed about 13.2% of its jobs, said Adam Knapp, president and chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, during The Advocate’s Outlook 2021 economic summit Thursday. Knapp was one of five local experts to participate in the online event.
As the economy slowly opened up during the summer, more people got back to work and businesses found ways to bring back workers and protect their safety. Knapp said about 32,000 jobs have been recovered, but the region is still down about 5% from the number of jobs it had at the start of March. Baton Rouge had more leisure and hospitality and construction jobs than other parts of the state, and those are areas that have been slow to recover.
One factor that could quickly boost job recovery in Baton Rouge are three large-scale industrial construction projects that are projected to be awarded in 2021: the $1 billion Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. manufacturing complex in Geismar, the Grön Fuels renewable diesel facility at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, which could eventually be a $9.2 billion development, and a $240 million modernization of the ExxonMobil refinery.
“We’re optimistic in our forecast that we will recover jobs this year, but we’re not taking it as a given,” Knapp said. He’s encouraging small businesses to apply for the second round of federal Paycheck Protection Program funds to keep employees working.
Because of the worldwide uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic and falling demand, petrochemical companies reduced capital expenditures and pushed back scheduled maintenance. The good news is this work has to happen, so there should be a strong rebound in 2021 and 2022, said Greg Upton, associate professor-research at LSU's Center for Energy Studies
“Uncertainty is the enemy of large projects,” he said. “There’s a lot of work that’s holding up because of the pandemic.”
Metro Baton Rouge had a 5.5% drop in petrochemical employment during 2020. Upton projects 4.4% growth this year, and for employment in the sector to exceed pre-pandemic levels by 2022.
“It’s been pushed back a little further because global demand and growth has been slow,” he said.
Another factor in the high unemployment is displaced construction workers found they could make more money staying at home receiving expanded unemployment benefits than going out on a job site, said Keith Tillage, chief executive officer of Tillage Construction LLC. “That’s an issue we need to go back and address and make sure we are paying a comparable living wage,” he said.
Along with sidelining construction workers, the pandemic disrupted the supply chain by closing plants that make building materials. That scarcity of material led projects to be delayed or canceled entirely.
“Many contractors were sitting on the sidelines waiting to see what would happen,” Tillage said.
But now opportunities are starting to take shape and he anticipates the local construction industry will start getting up to speed by the end of 2021.
The pandemic is expected to reshape the health care and real estate sectors.
The airborne disease is causing hospitals to evaluate air flow and expanding the use of things such as negative pressure rooms, which keep contaminated air from flowing outside once a door is open, said Dr. Stephanie Mills, executive vice president, health services, and chief medical officer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. Expanding operating room processes to other high-risk sections of the hospital is also under consideration.
Because so many people switched to seeing their doctors online during the pandemic, telehealth got a big boost in 2020. “We’ve done a decade of advancement in a year because of necessity,” she said. Patients have had a transformational experience dealing with telemedicine, finding they can get quality care and have a good relationship with a doctor and not have to go into the office. That’s going to lead to more health monitoring from the home.
But the biggest key for the future of health care are the things public health officials have been saying for months: wear masks, socially distance from other people and wash your hands frequently.
“We need to do what needs to be done and focus on the basics,” Mills said. With these things and an accelerated process for administering the vaccine, things could be more normal at the end of 2021.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, people haven’t been shopping at brick-and-mortar retailers or traveling to hotels, said Ty Gose, a commercial sales and leasing agent with NAI Latter & Blum, so that’s putting a lot of pressure on those sectors.
Entrepreneurs are shaking up the retail market, shifting toward more delivery services. The hospitality industry isn’t expected to recover until 2022, Gose said.
One good thing is the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine is giving some businesses an idea of when they will see some relief. That’s allowed some commercial landlords to go to their lenders and say they need help for another three to six months, Gose said.
“They’re getting some help, but there will be business closures,” he said.
The effects on the office market are cloudier. While there’s been a shift toward people working from home, employers are finding its difficult to hire and train workers virtually, along with creating a business culture.
“People lean toward companies that have a desk for them,” he said. “And for overall mental health, it’s good to get out of the house and be around other people.” Long-term, this could lead to a rethinking and redesign of office space, steering away from densely packing workers in cubicles.
Low interest rates are causing more people to buy homes, which could lead to vacancies in the apartment market.
The real darling of the real estate market is industrial space. The shift toward more online shopping is causing retail and industrial space to merge together, Gose said. Amazon has plans to develop 4 million square feet of distribution and warehouse space in Baton Rouge and Lafayette over the next year.