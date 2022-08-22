Orion Laboratories, a Baton Rouge medical testing company, has purchased the CitiPlace Centre II office building for nearly $6.9 million and plans to consolidate its operations there.
The company has already started demolishing the interior of the building at 6300 Corporate Blvd., said David Slaughter, Orion’s CEO. By mid-2023, Orion plans to take up about 24,000 square feet in the 31,516 square foot building.
Orion currently has offices at 6949 Commerce Circle, near Towne Center at Cedar Lodge, and a lab in the former Books-A-Million space in Towne Center. The two spaces are about 18,000 square feet combined. But the Books-A-Million property is set to be torn down by Towne Center’s owners to make room for an apartment complex.
Orion was founded in 2017 and opened a lab in 2019. The company, which has about 120 employees, has been handling COVID-19 testing for about 200 schools in East Baton Rouge and Lafayette parishes.
“We like being in the center of town because we have a lot of couriers and different patients driving in,” Slaughter said. “It makes things a lot easier for us.”