Entrepreneurs interested in competing for $50,000 from local investors can pitch their technology startup idea during the Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week in January.
Last year, the organization raised $100,000 from local investors and businesses. This year, it raised $50,000 due to the economic slowdown tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual conference for startup businesses known as BREW is in its 10th year and will be held Jan. 19-21. Keynote speakers and panelists, panel topics and ticket availability will be announced in the coming weeks. Details will be at www.celebratebrew.com.
Applications for the pitch competition are due by midnight Thursday, which was extended from Monday previously. Semi-finalists are expected to be announced by mid-December and pitch in early January. The final pitches for finalists is expected to be held on Jan. 21.
Last year out of more than 40 startups applying, 11 semi-finalists made pitches during a closed-door session at the Louisiana Technology Park organized by Nexus LA. Four finalists made pitches to judges and investors.
Eligible businesses must have less than $250,000 in annual revenue between January and December 2019, be incorporated as a company and based in Louisiana or willing to relocate. Startups need to have a strong management team and a unique product in a potentially high-growth business. Any company that applied to the competition in the past can apply again. The investor group behind the funding is the Red Stick Angels, a group of accredited investors interested in high-growth businesses.
Last year the competition was won by Pass It Down, a virtual museum exhibit technology startup which relocated its headquarters to Baton Rouge and has since raised more money from angel investors.