2nd & Charles, a national chain that buys and sells new and used books, movies, music and video games, has filed in a permit to open a location in Acadian Village shopping center.
The company plans to open a nearly 11,000 square foot store in the shopping center, according to a building permit it filed Thursday. The store would go into an existing space in Acadian Village, which has had a large vacancy since the Pier 1 Imports store closed in January 2020.
The business specializes in moving into empty retail spaces and cramming them with thousands of books, DVDs, CDs, vinyl, comic books and collectibles.
2nd & Charles has three locations in Louisiana, with stores in Covington, Houma and Bossier City. The company is owned by Alabama-based Books-A-Million and has 45 locations in 18 states.