A 78-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott off Essen Lane has been sold for nearly $3.5 million.
Prestige Hospitality Investments LLC of Clinton, Mississippi, purchased the Fairfield Inn & Suites at 7959 Essen Park, in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was New York-based Hospitality Investors Trust.
This is the fourth hotel in the Essen-Bluebonnet-Perkins medical corridor Hospitality Investors Trust has sold since August. The real estate investment trust also sold the Hyatt Place at 6080 Bluebonnet, the TownPalace Suites by Marriott at 8735 Summa Place and the SpringHill Suites by Marriott at 7979 Essen Park.
The Fairfield Inn & Suites has been open since 2000. The rooms are spread across three stories.