Local software development startup King Crow Studios was awarded a Small Business Innovation Research grant for virtual reality training software for the U.S. Air Force.

The $50,000 phase one grant is for the company to begin creating virtual reality prototypes for Air Force's training program.

King Crow Studios was founded in 2015 by Cody Louviere to initially build video games. This year, it was tapped to help build virtual reality training tools for ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge plant.

That appears to be a growing niche that translates to the U.S. Department of Defense's needs as well.

"Virtual reality training offers our video game developers the ability to utilize their existing skill-sets in a different environment while still using the same tools," Louviere said.

The startup leases office space inside of the Louisiana Technology Park. It worked with Grind Capital, a Ruston-based venture capital firm, to win the contract. The startup plans to compete for phase two funding, which could be worth up to $1.5 million.

Level Up video game lab eyes additional funding to expand services The Level Up video game lab has been given tentative approval of $96,000 by Research Park Corp.'s board of directors for an expansion that it …