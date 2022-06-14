A Houston-based company is evaluating construction of an $800 million manufacturing and distribution facility in Port Allen that would produce renewable gasoline and “green hydrogen” from wood waste and forest residue.
Arbor Renewable Gas would build its operations at the Port Allen Rail Terminal and use wood waste from timber operations in Louisiana and Mississippi. Louisiana Economic Development said the plant would create 32 direct jobs with an average annual salary of $99,000, plus benefits. LED said the project would create at least 110 indirect jobs and up to 880 construction jobs at its peak.
LED officials said they could not speculate when Arbor Renewable Gas would make a final investment decision.
Construction is expected to begin in late 2023, with the first train in operation by the end of 2025.
The plant would process chopped wood into syngas, which would be converted into crude methanol and finally into gasoline, according to documents submitted in January, when Arbor Renewables applied for the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program
Arbor Gas CEO Timothy Vail said in a statement the plant will have a production capacity of 2,000 barrels per day of renewable gasoline with the potential for further expansion. The fuel would be blended with conventional gasoline to make it a “drop-in” fuel that could be used in already existing engines.
The facility would use carbon capture and emissions reduction technology to sequester greenhouse gas emissions. Arbor Gas projects it will sequester approximately 550,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually and the fuels produced at the plant would be carbon negative, meaning the facility would remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it would produce. .
The plant would operate as Magnolia Renewable Fuels.
Arbor Renewable Gas recently announced plans to open a similar $350 million renewable fuel plant in Beaumont, Texas, that would open in late 2023.