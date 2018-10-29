Baton Rouge home health giant Amedisys Inc. posted net income of $31.4 million, or 96 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared to $14.6 million, or 42 cents per share, during the same period last year.
Net service revenue was up $43.6 million to $417.3 million, and Paul Kusserow, president and CEO, said the firm’s home health business helped drive the quarter’s results. The company also provides hospice and personal care.
“We are pleased with the growth trends we continue to see in home health,” Kusserow said. “Our performance in home health helped drive our significant results this quarter and I am delighted with the progress the home health segment has made this year.”
Analysts had expected the company to earn 77 cents per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Amedisys also released new earnings guidelines for the year. The company is expecting net service revenue of $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion for the year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $3.54 to $3.60.
The company earlier this month announced plans to acquire Compassionate Care Hospice of New Jersey for $340 million, a merger that is expected to make Amedisys the third-largest hospice provider in the country.
That deal is expected to close early next year, and will be the largest for Amedisys in a decade. It will expand the firm’s presence from 22 states to 34 states.
Amedisys has a market capitalization of nearly $3.8 billion, making it one of the largest home health, hospice and personal care companies in the U.S. The firm has 18,500 employees.
The company expanded its offices on American Way in Baton Rouge earlier this year, moving its local home health and hospice care operations into its headquarters.
Shares of Amedisys closed at $100.89 on Monday, a gain of $2.69 per share or 2.74 percent.
This story has been changed since it was originally published to correct an error. An earlier version reported Amedisys' new income guidance for the year, it should have read net service revenue.