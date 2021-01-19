A three-acre site along Airline Highway in Prairieville has been sold for $1.2 million to an investor who might build a seafood restaurant and retail on the property.
Bayou Land Properties LLC bought the land at 17775 Airline Highway, said Troy Daigle, an agent with Jarreau Real Estate, who represented the seller. The property includes a 15,750-square-foot building that had been a fitness center.
Bayou Land lists Brett Moreaux of Thibodaux as an officer. Moreaux is one of the owners of Off the Hook, which has seafood restaurants in Gonzales, Houma and Thibodaux. Donnie Jarreau, who represented the buyers, said they’re looking at building for an Off the Hook on the property, along with other retail space.
“They really like the site,” Jarreau said. “It was a land play.” The property is across from All Star Ford.
Off the Hook has a motto of “Real Cajun, Real Fast” and specializes in fried seafood, gumbo, etouffee and hamburgers. The first Off The Hook opened in Thibodaux in 2012. A Houma restaurant opened in 2015 and the Gonzales location opened in June.