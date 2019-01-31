A pediatric health clinic that serves "medically fragile" children will close its facility on Airline Highway after facing licensing issues with the state Department of Health.
Pediatria Healthcare for Kids, at 8894 Airline Highway, had been operating under a provisional, 90-day license issued by the Louisiana Department of Health since October. LDH said the clinic has "attempted and failed to comply with licensing standards, resulting in the provisional license expiring."
"The clinic has had a recent history of failing to meet state licensing standards beginning with a state investigation last July," LDH said in a statement. "In subsequent site inspections, the facility failed to achieve full compliance."
LDH spokesman Robert Johannessen said the facility was cited for “deficient practices related to care and services.”
The facility is now working to transition its 23 patients to other providers. LDH said it has identified other pediatric health providers in the area that have the ability to absorb the clients.
Pediatria opened in 2012 at its Baton Rouge location, and has since opened locations in New Orleans and Shreveport, according to its website.