Now that Les Miles is well on his way to Kansas, the former LSU football coach's Baton Rouge home is up for sale.

The one-year-old home in The Settlement at Willow Grove is described in the listing as "amazing," "magazine worthy" and "California Cool." The four-bedroom and 4½-bath house at 11707 Silo Drive comes with a $1,495,000 price tag

Between the open floor plan and the tall metal windows, the house has a "vacation feel year round," but the L-shaped pool and the cabana probably has something to do with that too.

Ex-LSU coach Les Miles buys new home in Baton Rouge after selling one in Bocage Lakes Former LSU football coach Les Miles may be looking for a job with another team, but he’s keeping a home in Baton Rouge after selling his resid…

The sleek and neutral interior is spotted with framed photos of the Miles family. One built-in cabinet features a large framed photo of The Mad Hatter himself, dressed in his LSU purple and gold.

Miles and his wife Kathy sold their last home in the Bocage Lakes community for $1.45 million in November of 2017, according to records from the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The six-bedroom, 5,500-square-foot mansion in the gated community had been on the market since November 2016, a few weeks after Miles was fired as coach of the Tigers. The family bought the house in 2005 for $1.1 million.

After selling that home, Miles bought the slightly smaller home in The Settlement at Willow Grove for $1.3 million. The seller was Hearn Homes LLC, a local custom builder.