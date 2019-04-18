Three LSU student businesses will compete for a share of $25,000 during a live pitch competition in the ninth annual Venture Challenge from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 23 at Tin Roof Brewery at 1624 Wyoming St. in Baton Rouge.
The three finalists, announced by the LSU Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute, are Revibe, a music streaming and sharing application that streamlines the listener experience and includes tools for emerging artists; Suds, an application-based wash/fold and dry cleaning service that allows users to schedule pick up, delivery and other options; and TampeRX, a proprietary medical device designed to solve problems to secure medication procurement and dispensing.
Twenty-five student teams submitted business plans for the Venture Challenge’s first round. Projects were judged and scored by an entrepreneurial panel.
The pitch event is open to the public. The finalists will give a 10-minute investor pitch to a panel of judges and the audience, followed by questions. The judges will determine how to divide $25,000 among the three winners, with a maximum $15,000 and minimum $1,000 in cash prizes.