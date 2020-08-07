The coronavirus pandemic is the all-time greatest uncertainty the restaurant industry has ever faced, a high profile New Orleans restaurant official said Friday.

While the pandemic has hurt a wide range of industries, including retail, hotels and oil and gas, it has hit restaurants the hardest, said Melvin Rodrigue, president/CEO of Galatoire’s Restaurant in New Orleans and chair of the National Restaurant Association. At one point in the spring, Rodrigue said 7 million of the 15.1 million people who work in the restaurant industry nationwide were unemployed.

The panel, sponsored by Hancock Whitney, AARP Louisiana, Acadian Ambulance and LCMC Healthwas an hour-long discussion with guests representing key sectors of the state’s economy.