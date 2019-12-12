The nine-parish Baton Rouge area is projected to gain 4,900 jobs next year, a 1.2% growth rate, an annual forecast from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber shows.
East Baton Rouge Parish itself is expected to add 2,405 jobs, a 1.9% growth rate, followed by Ascension Parish with 1,472 jobs, at the highest growth rate of 2.9% for the region. The lowest rate was 1.2% in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Construction, which is the region’s third-largest job sector and experienced a 4.4% dip in employment this year that was a drag on the area's overall job gains, is expected to rebound next year as a lull in industrial construction regains some momentum.
Despite the projected upward trend in jobs, population growth in East Baton Rouge Parish is expected to continue dropping by 0.2%, while Ascension Parish is forecast to add 1.4% to its population. Livingston, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes will grow at less than 1%, while population losses of less than 1% are expected for East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee and St. Helena parishes.
The population losses are a conundrum for businesses looking to hire workers for what generally is a growing economy, especially when higher education enrollment also had a growth spurt in the Baton Rouge metro area.
Enrollment this fall for local college students topped 50,000 for the first time since 2013. There were 52,994 students at LSU, Southern University, Baton Rouge Community College, River Parishes Community College and Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University combined. The data includes LSU online enrollment data.
For example, River Parishes Community College grew its enrollment from 2,377 students to 4,272 students between 2018 and 2019.
“What was interesting to us was that it was all trending upward, both two-year and four-year had gained in enrollment,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC.
Some of the uptick in the two-year degree colleges was due in part to those not just enrolled in degree tracks but technical certificate programs, he said. That's because industrial employers have been pushing for technical certificates for individuals looking to cash in on the construction boom across the state.
“Both Southern and LSU have been more aggressively going after students,” Knapp said. “In general, it’s a positive sign that it’s up. As a college town, there are a lot of ripple effects, not just because they eat in the restaurants or buy things but there is a cultural change in a community tied to millennial migration. Our biggest challenge is that after college we are doing as good of a job of as possible to retain college graduates, which is about jobs.”
Growing the Baton Rouge area as a college town is key to economic development, he said, and needs to work on being a "talent magnet." The crux, though, is convincing the educated workforce to take jobs with companies in Louisiana. The state has faced a headwind for years due to lower wages in the Bayou state compared to other markets, such as metro areas in Texas. Local internship programs between employers in the region and universities have been critical to moving the needle on that effort, he said.
Quality of life investments, such as bike trails or supporting live music, may seem ancillary as economic development investments, but it can attract and retain professionals looking for a vibrant social community, he said. There's also a race for middle markets across the nation to build that vibrant social scene as millennials look for lower-cost alternatives to major metro markets while paying down student loans.
Employers surveyed by BRAC suggested that their biggest workforce concern in 2020 is the lack of workers with the education and experience to do the jobs available as the economy expands. The cost of health care benefits for employees and losing talent to competitor markets were also top workforce concerns.
Last year, employers said that the most prominent concern was unrealistic salary expectations by employees.
“That gives us a sense that (workforce) remains a pretty significant concern,” Knapp said. “It has a lot do with general education and experience versus recruiting people and the price of labor or other issues, it’s really just about the lack of qualified workers.”
Household income has grown by 20% in the Baton Rouge metro area between 2008 and 2018, while statewide it’s only gone up by 10% and by 16% for cities similar to Baton Rouge in size.
The average household income in Baton Rouge during 2018 was $57,843 when adjusted for inflation, according to BRAC data. Statewide it was $47,905. When compared to peer markets, Baton Rouge income was higher but remains lower than the U.S. average of $61,937.
The report also tracked a disparity in income by race. Over the last 10 years, black household income rose at a faster rate than white households, but growth has slowed and back households earn 54% of white household income, the report said. Though the gap has narrowed, that's not fast enough to be acceptable, Knapp said, and is an economic challenge for the community that has to addressed.
Area businesses cited traffic as the main obstacle for businesses in the Capital Region and transportation infrastructure as a statewide concern. State economic development efforts, tax structure and tax code came in second as a state concern. Lack of good public school options and cost of public school tuition came in second as an obstacle for businesses in the region.
The economic outlook report analyzes past trends in various economic indicators and provides forecasts for the upcoming year. In addition, it provides data collected from local business and community leaders starting in October, regarding their perspectives about the region and state in the coming year.