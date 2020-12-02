Rock Paper Taco, which got its start as a food truck in 2018, is set to open a brick and mortar location at LSU’s North Gates in early 2021.
Owner Josh Duke said the location at 166 W. Chimes St. should be open by end of January-early February. While some of the favorites from the food truck will still be on the menu, such as tacos with Nashville hot fried oysters, chicken and waffles and Buffalo chicken, the expanded location will allow the restaurant to be more creative.
“We’re going to make our tortillas from scratch,” he said. “This will also allow us to do dessert tacos and add sweeteners to the tortilla batter.”
Duke is also a co-owner of Olive or Twist, a Perkins Road restaurant and cocktail bar. So it’s not surprising the alcohol offerings will be expanded at Rock Paper Taco. The restaurant will have about 100 different types of tequila and 16 draft beer taps.
“We’re going to have a cocktail program that focuses on margaritas,” he said. “We’ll use fresh ingredients that change with the seasons.”
The Chimes Street restaurant scene is divided between places that have been open for years, such as The Chimes, Highland Coffees, City Slice Pints and Pizza and Insomnia Cookies, and buildings that have seen frequent turnover. While 166 W. Chimes St. got its start as the home of Chinese Combo King, it’s also been a po-boy restaurant.
But Duke said he was interested in the space because of the 40 parking spaces that are attached to the building. “I realize there’s been turnover, but we’re lucky to have dedicated parking for that spot and to not have to rely on street parking,” he said.
Rock Paper Taco got its start in March 2018. The food truck was regularly parked at Tin Roof Brewing, then decided to venture out to other events. But the coronavirus pandemic led Duke to shut down the operation six months ago, after the food truck roundups and festivals that were a staple of the business dried up.
Between 30 to 35 people will work at Rock Paper Taco. Plans are to open the restaurant from 7 a.m. to midnight seven days a week and serve brunch on the weekend.