Infinity Medical Spa now open in Perkins Rowe
Infinity Medical Spa, a skin and wellness clinic, is now open in Perkins Rowe next to Studyville.
Infinity Med Spa is owned and operated by Nakeya Bethly, a nurse. It addresses issues such as aging, skin and body imperfections, and urinary issues.
The treatments stimulate the body's natural ability to repair, enhance and correct what was damaged or has become an insecurity.
The clinic is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It is open after 4 p.m. weekdays and on Sunday by appointment only. For information, email info@infinitymed-spa.com or call (225) 256-1976.
Ascension Chamber to hold business expo Thursday
The Ascension Chamber of Commerce's Business Expo & Summit will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lamar-Dixon REV Center.
The event is sponsored by the Cardiovascular Institute of the South.
Brandon Landry, co-founder and CEO of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, will be the keynote speaker.
The event will also feature a speed networking session with leaders of Ascension Parish public schools, which gives vendors and sponsors a chance to connect with schools.
Admission to the expo is free for chamber members and $10 for nonmembers. Admission for the keynote luncheon and the expo is $30 for chamber members and $40 for nonmembers. For information, go to business.ascensionchamber.com.