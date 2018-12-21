Baum’s Fine Pastries has sold its Perkins Road location for $1.08 million, but the popular bakery will continue to lease a space on the site.
TDL Properties LLC, a group headed up by Baum’s owner Tim Landry, sold the property at 10550 and 10552 Perkins Road to Diligent Investments LLC, a Baton Rouge group.
The new owners operate Acadian Home Theater & Automation, which is an audio/video and smart home technologies firm, said Mathew Laborde of Elifin Realty, who represented the seller. Acadian is currently leasing space at 9848 Perkins Road. Travis Thornton and Jonathan Starns of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services represented the buyer.
Plans are for Acadiana Home Theater to move into a 5,600-square-foot building behind Baum’s, which had been the Landry’s residence. The existing home build-out will serve as a showroom, Laborde said.
Baum’s will remain open in the 3,500 square foot space on Perkins it has been in since 2003. “Nothing will change for Baum’s loyal customer base,” Laborde said.