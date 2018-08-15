The cyber security company Twistlock has secured $33 million in Series C funding, as it continues to staff up its Baton Rouge office opened earlier this year.
The Portland-based firm opened a software center at LSU’s Innovation Park incubator in April, with plans to hire 20 people with average salaries of $90,000.
“Since late April, we’ve significantly expanded our operations in Baton Rouge and this funding allows us to continue that growth by focusing on scaling what we know works,” said Twistlock spokesman Josh Thorngren.
Thorngren said the company has hired six employees for the Baton Rouge office so far, along with its chief technology officer based here.
The company was founded in Israel in 2015 by CEO Ben Bernstein and opened U.S. headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Bernstein and John Morello, the chief technology officer who graduated from LSU and who runs the Baton Rouge office, met while working at Microsoft.
When the company announced its Baton Rouge expansion, it cited an “arbitrage” opportunity for talent in the area.
The Series C funding was led by ICONIQ Capital, alongside existing investors YL Ventures, TenEleven, Rally Ventures, Polaris Partners and Dell Technologies Capital. It brings Twistlock’s total funding to $63 million to date.
The company provides container and cloud native cyber security. It counts McKesson, Walgreens, Aetna and USAA as clients.