A Zachary galvanizing plant that shut down and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year has been sold to a North Carolina buyer for $10 million.
Great Southern Galvanizing, known as Great States Galvanizing before it closed in March, opened in Zachary in 2011 with hopes of hiring 100 people. The 53,000-square-foot plant struggled to compete after opening and was hurt by a $4.2 million settlement won by the Louisiana subsidiaries of AZZ Inc., over a noncompete agreement.
Natchez Management LLC bought the galvanizing plant and equipment in a deal worth $10 million, according to documents filed this week.
Cary Peterson, president of South Atlantic Galvanizing, is listed as one of Natchez Management's officers. Peterson didn't return calls about the sale.
Great States opened to fanfare from local and state leaders, who backed the company with tax incentives and infrastructure improvements. The plant never reached its goal of 100 workers.