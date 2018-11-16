LSU forecasters are downgrading the employment growth projections for Louisiana’s oil and gas production sector for the coming years, but energy companies here are expected to continue adding jobs and spending money as part of an ongoing Gulf Coast energy boom.
The industry-sponsored outlook for 2019 projects a “mixed bag” for the Gulf Coast energy industry, depending on the sector. Trade and other political uncertainties could delay capital investments, the report said, but growing global demand for energy and chemicals should continue to drive growth here.
“The GCEO sees regional employment continuing to grow over the next year in both the upstream and downstream sectors for both Louisiana and Texas,” the authors wrote. “For the Louisiana upstream employment, while we still do anticipate employment growth over the next three years, we have tempered the rate of increase significantly.”
Last year’s report forecast more than 40,000 jobs in Louisiana’s upstream oil and gas sector by 2021. The revised forecast is just over 35,000. Gregory Upton, Dek Terrell and David Dismukes are the authors of the study, on behalf of the E.J. Ourso College of Business Economics and Policy Research Group and the Center for Energy Studies.
Part of the reason for the downgrade is because companies operating offshore have made “productivity gains” that require fewer workers to operate rigs.
And while some industry analysts have projected oil prices topping $90 a barrel, the LSU Center for Energy Studies says in its second annual Gulf Coast Energy Outlook that prices in the $60 to $65 a barrel range are more likely in the coming years.
Oil prices recently entered a bear market and tumbled to their lowest point of the year, an abrupt turnaround for the market.
The researchers project steady gains in employment in Louisiana’s refining and chemical manufacturing sectors. However, several global headwinds including slowing Asian demand, increased dollar valuations and trade uncertainties could delay projects in the petrochemical sector.