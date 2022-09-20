The number of houses sold in metro Baton Rouge was 8.9% lower in August than the year before, the sixth month in a row there has been a year-to-year decline in home sales.
There were 981 homes sold in August, according to figures released by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Reators’ Multiple Listing Service. That’s down from the 1,077 MLS sales in August 2021.
Rising interest rates have taken a toll on home sales on the local and national level.
Home sales were down 8.5% in East Baton Rouge Parish, which accounts for the biggest portion of the market. The number of houses sold in August was 517, compared to 565 a year earlier. Livingston Parish sales were down 10.8%, from 204 to 182. Ascension Parish sales were down 21.7%, from 198 to 155.
In a sign that home sales may slow down even further, there were 816 pending sales in August, a 26.4% drop from the 1,108 pending sales a year earlier.
Despite the slowdown in sales, home prices are holding steady, inventory remains limited and houses aren’t staying on the market for long. The median sale price for a home in the metro area was $250,000 in August, unchanged from a year earlier. The decline was caused by a drop in sale prices in East Baton Rouge; Livingston and Ascension had increases.
There were 2,165 houses for sale at the end of August, a 12.4% increase from the 1,927 homes for sale the year before. And the average amount of time a house was on the market before it sold was 31 days, down from 34 a year earlier.
At the current pace of sales, it would take 2.1 months to sell off all of the homes on the market. That’s up from 1.6 months at the end of August 2021. A balance market has around a six-month supply of inventory
Through the first eight months of the year, there have been 8,582 MLS sales. That’s down 10.1% from August 2021, when there were 9,547 MLS sales year to date.