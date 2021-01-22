NO.beignetfest.072720.002.jpg
The Times-Picayune and The Advocate held a virtual economic outlook summit Friday morning looking at the Louisiana economy for 2021.

Tapping insights from business and community leaders, the event focused on the anticipated pace of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with a view toward any obstacles and emerging bright spots across the state.

Previous events focused on the local economies in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

Watch a replay of the panel discussion below. Can't see the video? Click here.

The summit panel includes Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana LLC; Ti Martin, co-proprietor of Commander's Palace; David Dismukes, executive director of the LSU Center for Energy Studies; Gregory Bowser, president and CEO of the Louisiana Chemical Association; Don Pierson, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development.

A rebroadcast will follow at 8 p.m. Sponsors are Entergy and LCMC Health.

