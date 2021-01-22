Allen Joseph of Sweet Legacy in New Orleans, left, delivers beignets to Lynne Coughlin during Beignet Fest at Their Place Saturday, July 25, 2020. The two-day event replaced the annual fall Beignet Fest due to the coronavirus pandemic. A dozen food vendors across the metro area offered classic, sweet and savory variations of the beloved beignet at their businesses as customers maintained social distance. All proceeds benefit local autism programs via grants from the Tres Doux Foundation, the charitable arm of the fest.