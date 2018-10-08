Baton Rouge collegiate apparel maker Woolly Threads has moved to 2987 Government St. from 14141 Airline Highway.
Known for its line of vintage-inspired vegan wool garments, Woolly Threads began eyeing Government St. as production demands increased, requiring the company to outsource its high-volume printing needs to a local vendor.
Woolly Threads was co-founded in 2014 by LSU alumna Natalie John as a two=person company out of apartment and made a name for itself among southern Greek and collegiate markets. Its textured products are created from a vegan blend of cotton and polyester threads.
“With 2017 seeing so much growth in the retail channel, we’re now ready to focus more on solidifying our brand and building our online presence and this up-and-coming area is the perfect spot for us to do so,” said John, CEO of Woolly Threads. “We may be a national brand now, but we’re proud to start our next chapter on Government St. and be a part of the exciting growth mid-city Baton Rouge is experiencing right now.”
The 1,742-square-foot headquarters also includes a showroom that features a mix of Woolly Threads’ classic garments and newest apparel.