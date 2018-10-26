The Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced Friday its new offices will be named after David Roberts, the chief executive officer of Excel Group.
The David E. Roberts Center for Economic Development held its grand opening Friday. In a Tweet, BRAC officials said Roberts’ support was “instrumental” in the $3.5 million renovation of the office.
Excel is an industrial construction firm headquartered in Baton Rouge with 3,500 employees stretching from Louisiana to the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Roberts Center is located at 564 Laurel St. BRAC officials said the building will be a hub for business activity and will include a pitch room to woo businesses that are considering locating or expanding in metro Baton Rouge. A number of rooms in the office have been named after local businesses and business leaders.