The new school year is bringing changes to the retail mix around LSU.
The Nicholson Gateway development, a mix of student housing, office space and stores, is open at the site of the old Alex Box Stadium. At the North Gates of LSU, The Chimes, a bar and grill that has been a longtime favorite of LSU students, faculty and staff, is undergoing an extensive renovation to add a rooftop patio. The owner of the popular City Pork restaurants recently opened City Slice Pints & Pies, a pizza parlor and beer bar.
But at the same time along Chimes Street, historically one of the retail hubs near campus, there are a number of high-profile vacancies. Months after they closed, the buildings that were the homes of Slinky’s and Po-Boy Times remain vacant.
“You’re seeing a lot of money go in around the North Gates, with the transition of The Chimes,” said Ben Graham, an agent with SVN/Graham, Langlois and Legendre. “But if you give it the eye test, it seems that things are slower than they possibly should be.”
Business owners and real estate experts say despite the outward appearances, it’s tough to make a go of it on Chimes Street. Parking is limited; the most successful nearby businesses such as Chimes and Louie’s Cafe have their own lots. The lack of parking deters people from visiting the North Gates. And when activity at LSU slows down over the summer, the holidays and for spring break, there isn’t the pool of students and faculty to make up for the lack of parking.
The explosion of new student housing on streets such as Ben Hur and Burbank also has caused a population shift. It's estimated about 75 percent of the LSU student population now lives south of campus.
“Having your main customer base gone for so much of the year is an obstacle that is hard to overcome,” said Clarke Cadzow, who owns Highland Coffees and heads up the North Gates Merchants Association.
Graham said food delivery services such as Waitr and Uber Eats have made parking around the North Gates “less of an issue, but still an issue.”
“The retail climate is tough enough nowadays, but if there’s nowhere to park, that makes it very difficult,” he said.
Evan Scroggs, an agent with NAI/Latter & Blum, has the listing for the old Chinese Combo King building at 166 W. Chimes that was most recently Po-Boy Times. Scroggs said the building is under contract and a sale should close in the next month or two.
The biggest issue facing Chimes Street is the number of functionally obsolete buildings that are still in use. “There are these really old 80- and 90-year-old buildings that are in poor condition,” he said. The properties, many that were built as residences with some commercial space, lack parking and were never site planned.
Scroggs said the area around the North Gates is an “incredible location” that could be something special if the right developer got a hold of it. “They need a master plan for the whole block,” he said, with a parking structure in the middle. Tools such as federal new market tax credits could be used to help with the redevelopment.
“They need good new spaces that add value to the tenant,” Scroggs said. “There’s not a lot of value right now for tenants.”
The North Gate situation is made worse by all of the action going on at the 28-acre Nicholson Gateway site. The development includes 50,000 square feet of retail, anchored by a Matherne’s Market. Other tenants include Starbucks, Wendy’s and Frutta Bowls. There are also 1,500 beds for student housing.
Steve Waller, an assistant vice president for residential life and housing at LSU, said the Nicholson Gateway development is all about giving students what they ask for: in this case, easy access to a grocery store. “We went to every possible operator in the region and nationally to solicit vendors interested in coming on campus, and we ended up with Matherne’s,” he said. “They’re a local business, run by a local family.”
While there has been some criticism from business owners who believe LSU is stepping on their toes by partnering with businesses to set up locations on campus, Waller said deals such as putting in Matherne’s or Panera Bread, which recently opened a location in Patrick F. Taylor Hall, are all about making things easier for students.
“It’s not convenient for them to drive off campus to get a sandwich,” he said. Students today want more than just the options offered in dining halls, they want to be able to grab a meal and go.
Things such as on-campus grocery stores and restaurants help students develop a better sense of belonging and community, which leads to better academic performances, said Catherine David, a spokeswoman for LSU Residential Life.
Kathryn Juneau, an agent with SVN/Graham, Langlois and Legendre, has the listing for a redeveloped building near the corner of West Chimes and Lake streets. The building was once the Kappa Alpha fraternity house and most recently was the home of the Chimes Textbook Exchange.
Developers tore down the bookstore and renovated the fraternity house. Juneau is looking to lease the property for about $5,500 a month, or $11 a square foot. “What stands out is the outdoor patio area; that’s something that no other buildings around there have,” she said. Because of the patio, Juneau is marketing the building for use as a microbrewery or restaurant with a beer garden.
Juneau said she isn’t concerned about the lack of parking on Chimes Street hurting the potential for the building. She said it would rely heavily on foot traffic from LSU and ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft as a way to draw in customers. After all, getting a ride to a microbrewery alleviates a host of problems, including issues with drinking and driving.
“This can’t be just another restaurant and bar,” she said. “It’s got to be unique to draw people over and over again.”