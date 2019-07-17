A company that designed technology in Baton Rouge to control cellphone use has moved its headquarters to a Chicago suburb, keeping a research and development office inside the Louisiana Tech Park on Florida Boulevard.
Truce Software, one of the Tech Park's anchor tenants, was incorporated in 2009 under the name obdEdge LLC, but was also known as Cellcontrol.
The company changed its name to Truce Software in April, the same month it moved its headquarters to Lisle, Illinois.
The company built a mobile application and hardware device that plugs into vehicles to limit the use of smartphones while driving to prevent traffic accidents and has expanded on that technology to other uses.
Company officials were unavailable for comment about the headquarters relocation.
The company was co-founded by Robert Guba in 2009. It has grown from about a dozen employees in 2013 to more than 50 employees in 2018 and upwards of 70 workers this year. It's not clear how many of the those workers are in Baton Rouge or were affected by the HQ relocation.
The company opened an office in Ireland last year and had about 100,000 subscribers to its software at the time. Most of its subscribers are businesses with commercial fleets looking to curb accidents on the job. The company has partnered with insurance companies such as Allstate and Liberty Mutual in recent years.
Truce Software described its new patented technology as a way to limit or allow employee access to smartphone applications depending on the worker's location. For example, Dallas-based Builders FirstSource has used Truce Software to prevent forklift drivers from using smartphone devices while operating machinery. Instead, the company has a tablet that only enables user access to the company printer when the forklift is turned off.