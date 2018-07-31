A $10 million federal contract to strengthen the cybersecurity of small businesses that work with Louisiana manufacturers has been awarded to Stephenson Technologies Corp., LSU’s applied research center.
The defense department contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory will establish a Small Business Cybersecurity Operations Center that will help protect businesses from cybercrimes and develop next-generation talent in cybersecurity.
The Stephenson Technologies Corp. was established in 2016 to secure federal contracts and grants in fields such as defense, homeland security and intelligence. Louisiana Economic Development and LSU will partially match research funding attracted by the center, which should provide an additional $1.5 million for the cybersecurity program.
Jeff Moulton, president and CEO of LSU’s Stephenson Technologies Corp., said the contract will give small businesses “tools they can trust, understand and use to protect themselves and their livelihoods.”
“Despite small businesses being the core of the economy, they don’t have the expertise and don’t get the same attention from a cybersecurity perspective as large infrastructure,” he said.