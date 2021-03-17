Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state-sponsored insurance business which covers homes and businesses no other insurer will, looks to increase rates by 2.3% this year.

Citizens has 35,000 residential insurance policies, which is 0.3% of the Louisiana homeowners insurance market. Rates at Citizens must be higher than the private market for home insurance in accordance with Louisiana law and homeowners insurance is projected to increase among other companies, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

The last time there was a rate hike was in 2019 when rates increased by 4.2%. Rates were dropped 0.1% in 2020.

The 2021 rate hike is expected to impact 34,400 policies and will impact both new and renewing policies beginning on June 1.

There are 1,000 policies in both the Shreveport and Monroe metro areas, which are locations where many insurers are unlikely to underwrite policies, according to the state agency.

For the 2020 hurricane season, Citizens took a $35 million hit from storm damage claims due to its reinsurance strategy. Citizens had more than 7,100 claims from hurricanes last year totaling $86.7 million in insurance payments, which is expected to increase to $97 million across 8,000 claims. Hurricane Laura accounted for the majority of damages, about $65 million.

“Citizens is currently in a strong financial place despite the multiple hurricanes that hit Louisiana during the last storm season, resulting in a minimal overall increase," said Jim Donelon, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner in a news release.