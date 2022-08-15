New Orleans Saints and Pelicans franchise owner Gayle Benson, left, is welcomed by WBRZ-Channel 2 General Manager Rocky Daboval, right, during Benson's visit to the television station regarding the Benson Family Trust's donation to the annual Pat's Coats For Kids drive, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Daboval announced Monday he is retiring after more than 40 years with the ABC affiliate.