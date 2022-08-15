Rocky Daboval, who has worked for WBRZ for more than 40 years, announced Monday he is retiring as general manager of the ABC affiliate.
Daboval plans to retire in January after serving as general manager for 18 years. The station said Trey Schmaltz will take over as general manager. Schmaltz has been with WBRZ for the past 12 years, serving as director of news for the past year-and-a-half.
Daboval, a native of New Orleans, joined WBRZ in 1979 as an account executive after selling advertising for The Guide, a local newspaper in New Orleans East, and working with Dorion Advertising and Public Relations.
Daboval served as the station's director of sales for 16 years, before becoming general manager in February 2005.