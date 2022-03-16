A company with ties to LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly bought a home on the LSU Lakes.
The sale price was not disclosed in the transaction filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court. The LLC has the same name as the home's address.
Kelly is one of the people who signed the contract, along with Beth Rex, who serves as his chief of staff. The signature on the sale document is similar to the one on Kelly's LSU contract.
To protect Kelly's privacy, The Advocate is not disclosing the home's address. The house was last listed for sale in 2019 with an asking price of $2 million.
LSU hired Kelly away from Notre Dame in November. His contract with LSU provides for an interest-free housing loan of up to $1.2 million.
The 5,040-square-foot home was built in 1991 and has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. It also includes a 1,054-square-foot guest house.
A listing for the home boasts of its teak floors reclaimed from a New Orleans warehouse. The property also lies within walking distance of Tiger Stadium.
The home was recently renovated over the past few years, so the exterior and interior of the home may be different than some images.