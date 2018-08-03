FuelTrac, a Baton Rouge fleet vehicle management company, has been acquired by Mansfield Energy Corp. of Georgia.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Michael F. Mansfield Sr., chief executive officer of Mansfield Energy, said FuelTrac has established itself as a leader in fleet services, such as fuel card programs.
"This acquisition expands Mansfield's delivery capability as well as bolsters our ability to respond to customers in the face of hurricanes or other emergency situations," he said.
Five of FuelTrac's employees have joined Mansfield.
Troy Sullivan, FuelTrac owner, said the deal offers broader benefits to the company's existing customers.