Our Lady of the Lake has purchased McMains Children’s Developmental Center, a nonprofit pediatric therapy clinic that has served the Baton Rouge area for nearly 70 decades.
Terms of the deal, announced Monday, were not disclosed. The facility at 1805 College Drive will be renamed Children’s Development Center at McMains, a part of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health.
Patient care should remain the same, and Our Lady of the Lake is looking into expanding services at the facility, said Chrislyn Maher, a spokeswoman for OLOL’s parent organization, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.
“McMains Children’s Developmental Center has an established reputation for supporting children and families in our community,” Dr. Alston Dunbar, president of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health, said in a statement. “We are excited to bring them into the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health network. Together we will expand our pediatric development and therapy services. We will increase our bandwidth for therapies that improve the scope of care that we are able to provide for all Louisiana children and their families.”
Leadership and medical staff at McMains, including executive director Anne Hindrichs, are expected to be retained, Maher said.
“This new partnership will allow us to expand the work started by our organization and the McMains family over 68 years ago,” Hindrichs said in a statement. “We are excited for this transition that will better serve our patients and their families. This new partnership was necessary to ensure continued growth of McMains and to help children become as independent as possible using the tools of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health, which has a proven track record in delivering quality care and services to our community.”
McMains, long a fixture in the Baton Rouge therapy scene, has occupational therapists, educational therapists, speech-language pathologists and physical therapists on its staff, among other employees.
“The patients and families of the Children’s Developmental Center meant the world to my father,” Andrew “Ty” McMains, son of the Center’s first medical director and namesake, Dr. Frank McMains, said in a statement. “His commitment to them during his 33 years with the Center was paramount. We are excited and look forward to the integration with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health and know that it will maintain the quality of care for these children and enhance the offerings that Our Lady of the Lake can provide.”
The purchase comes after OLOL announced Friday it bought a stake in the Spine Hospital of Louisiana.