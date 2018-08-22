Baton Rouge pizzeria chain Rotolo's has named a top franchisee as chief operating officer.
Ryan Brach will be an invaluable asset and enhance operations as the company continues to expand the chain and its Craft & Crust prototype, said Chief Executive Officer Mitch Rotolo.
Brach previously held multiple positions at Planet Beach Franchising Corp., then became the co-owner and chief operating officer of Beach Pizza Management LLC. In that position, Brach opened six Rotolo’s restaurants in 44 months, managed more than 150 employees and annual sales of $5.5 million to become Rotolo’s largest franchisee by unit count and volume.
Brach will update and oversee the company's training program and oversee its new restaurant opening team and operations, Rotolo said. He also will oversee human resource management, create operations strategies and policies and communicate those to Rotolo’s employees.
The first Rotolo’s Pizzeria opened in Baton Rouge in 1996 near LSU. The casual Italian restaurant now has more than 30 franchises throughout Louisiana, Texas, Alabama and Florida, with others planned.
Rotolo's Craft & Crust restaurants feature a slice bar for quick service as well as grab-and-go options, and an expanded menu with items such as 13-inch stone crafted pizzas, Sicilian pizzas, sandwiches, pastas, and entrees, along with a large selection of tap beers, wines and cocktails.
“Ryan is a motivated leader with proven success in training, managing and developing personnel and he’s excellent at creating policies, procedures, manuals and more,” Rotolo said.