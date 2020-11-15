Veterans entrepreneur boot camp scheduled
State leaders have developed a new online boot camp for U.S. military veterans designed to encourage more entrepreneurship among those transitioning out of the armed services.
The program, known as Pathway to Assist Veteran Entrepreneurs, is a collaboration among the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, Louisiana Economic Development department, the Louisiana National Guard and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center network.
Interested veterans must complete three online self-taught courses before registering for the virtual interactive daylong boot camp, which costs $15. Information on the program is at OpportunityLouisiana.com/PAVE.
The online courses include how to start a business, secure financing and develop a sales strategy. Each business owner is then matched with a counselor inside the small business development center network to grow the company from an idea to a plan.
The counselor helps the entrepreneur, including active duty service members, explore financial feasibility of the business plan and market demand for the product or service.
"This comprehensive, hands-on platform will greatly assist our aspiring veteran entrepreneurs in a way we have not experienced before," said retired U.S. Army Col. Joey Strickland, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs.
LED started an online tool to connect buyers with veteran-owned businesses selling goods and services in recent years.
Energy Outlook webinar planned
A free "Gulf Coast Energy Outlook 2021" webinar is being held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 18 by the LSU Center for Energy Studies.
Topics will include the current pricing downturn and what it means for regional oil and natural gas production; whether there will an oil and gas employment rebound soon; how outlook for energy infrastructure investment has changed; how liquefied natural gas and energy exports are being impacted by both COVID-19 and ongoing trade negotiations; and the effect the pandemic has had on electricity markets.
Center for Energy Studies speakers are David Dismukes, professor and executive director, and Greg Upton, associate professor.
Registration for the Zoom webinar is at https://lsu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_57nm0bYSIjEfuwl.
CIS completes clinic expansion
Cardiovascular Institute of the South has completed a renovation and expansion of its Baton Rouge clinic.
The facility at 8401 Picardy Ave. now has six ultrasound rooms, a cardiac PET scanner, expanded stress lab, 24 exam rooms, a 3,000-square-foot lobby and a covered drive-thru entrance.
CIS has 20 clinics in Louisiana and Mississippi.
OLOL physicians open Capital Heights clinic
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group opened a clinic at 4550 Government St. in Baton Rouge’s Capital Heights neighborhood to serve residents of Mid-City.
The clinic, led by Dr. Manish Mishra, will offer primary care services and the diagnosis, treatment and care of simple to complex illnesses in adults, including musculoskeletal care for aches and pains.
Mishra received his doctor of osteopathic medicine from Touro University Nevada in Henderson, Nevada. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Mishra has a particular interest in managing chronic diseases, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.
The phone is (225) 765-5500 and website is ololrmc.com.