Baton Rouge area
Woman’s Hospital has named Dr. Anthony Evans as the medical director of gynecologic oncology at the Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion and promoted Angela Musso to clinic nurse manager, overseeing gynecologic oncology, general surgery and maternal fetal medicine clinics.
Evans has more than 20 years of experience treating gynecologic cancers and practiced in Wisconsin at Marshfield Medical Center. The Georgia native received his medical degree and a Ph.D. in endocrinology from Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. He also earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in chemistry from Emory University in Atlanta. He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology and a fellowship in gynecologic oncology at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.
Musso joined the hospital 18 years ago as a charge nurse/staff nurse in labor and delivery and most recently served in the role of clinical educator for physician practice management.
Blake Mitchell has joined the LSU Alumni Association as community systems manager in the alumni engagement department, working with software and supporting marketing efforts.
He was a marketing and engagement graduate assistant at LSU athletics and previously a marketing and promotions assistant at Murray State athletics.
Chandel McDonald has joined the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center as director of development and major gifts.
McDonald was client manager for Westlaw, serving law firm clients throughout Louisiana and Mississippi. She also served as a legal recruiter and consultant for more than five years and spent several years in practice as a real estate attorney in the Baton Rouge and the New Orleans areas. McDonald earned her juris doctorate from the Loyola School of Law in New Orleans. She also taught law as an adjunct professor with the LSU agricultural program.
New Orleans area
Dr. Cathy Lazarus, associate dean for student affairs and records at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, is among five people elected to a four-year term on the board of directors of the National Resident Matching Program.
Using a computerized mathematical algorithm, the program matches medical school graduates with available positions at U.S. residency programs. It is governed by a 19-member board. Lazarus has served on numerous committees and task forces of the National Board of Medical Examiners and is an Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine graduate.
Randall A. Smith, founding member and managing partner of Smith & Fawer LLC, has been selected by the Owner’s Counsel of America to serve as chairman of the board of directors.
The nonprofit organization is a network of eminent domain and property rights attorneys from across the country seeking to preserve, defend and advance the rights of private property owners. Smith has broad litigation experience, with an emphasis on business and commercial litigation, takings/eminent domain litigation and white-collar criminal defense.
New Orleans & Co. has promoted Tara Letort to senior director of group public relations and communications, and named Kristen Loflin as communications and marketing manager.
Letort was the agency's director of group public relations, specializing in customized marketing, advertising and creating attendance-building tools for incoming meetings and conventions as well as promoting New Orleans to meeting planners and securing media coverage for groups. Her role will expand to include providing public relations support during the sales process, executing public relations strategy with meetings trade publications, supporting media missions and convention customer events in Washington, D.C.; Chicago; and New York.
Loflin is responsible for promoting New Orleans through pitches, organizing press trips, coordinating and managing marketing assets, and providing marketing, communication and public relations assistance to internal departments. Loflin was the tourism manager for Onslow County Tourism in Jacksonville, North Carolina. She holds a bachelor's degree in public relations from LSU.
Lafayette area
Robert Wolfe Jr., a civil engineer and president of Morgan Goudeau & Associates Inc., has been appointed to serve on the Opelousas General Hospital Trust Authority board of trustees.
Wolfe replaces Greg Bordelon, a financial adviser with Wells Fargo, who recently resigned and had served on the board since 1993.
Wolfe, a civil engineer, land surveyor and environmental engineer, has been with Morgan Goudeau & Associates since his graduation from LSU in December 1977. The firm serves as engineers for St. Landry and Grant parishes and for Opelousas, Arnaudville, Port Barre and Cankton. The Opelousas native has served on the board of First Federal Savings and Loan and Teche Federal Bank, and is on the advisory board of IberiaBank.
Around Louisiana
Scott L. Sternberg, a partner in the law firm Sternberg, Naccari & White LLC with offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, was installed as president of the Louisiana State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.
Other officers are Chairwoman-elect Carrie LeBlanc Jones, chief legal officer and general counsel at the Louisiana State Board of Nursing in Baton Rouge; Secretary Graham H. Ryan, a partner in the New Orleans office of Jones Walker LLP; and Immediate Past Chairman Dylan T. Thriffiley, assistant vice president of compliance for Ochsner Health System in New Orleans.
Members of the division's council from the area are District 1, Randy J. Marse Jr., an associate in the New Orleans office of Liskow & Lewis APLC, and Kristen D. Amond, an associate in the New Orleans office of Fishman Haygood LLP; District 2, Shayna B. Morvant, managing partner of Beevers & Beevers LLP in Gretna, and Betty A. Maury, judicial law clerk for Judge Lee V. Faulkner Jr., 24th Judicial District Court, in Gretna; District 3, Megan E. Réaux, an associate at Hill & Beyer APLC in Lafayette; District 5, Loren Shanklin Fleshman, a partner at Smith Shanklin Sosa LLC in Baton Rouge, and Rachal Cox Cassagne, an associate in the Baton Rouge office of McGlinchey Stafford PLLC; American Bar Association representative, Danielle L. Borel, an associate in the Baton Rouge office of Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson LLP; and young lawyer member to the American Bar Association House of Delegates, Valerie E. Fontenot, an associate at Frilot LLC in New Orleans.